Inter on brink of Serie A title as Pisa and Verona face relegation

April 29 : Inter Milan can wrap up their 21st Serie A title on Sunday with a home win over Parma but could be crowned champions before kicking a ball this weekend, leaving their rivals playing for European places as the season enters its final four rounds.

Under Cristian Chivu the dominant Nerazzurri, whose 2-2 draw at Torino last weekend has left them with a 10-point lead, have effectively turned the title race into a procession.

If second-placed Napoli lose at Como, who are fifth, on Saturday and AC Milan fail to win at mid-table Sassuolo earlier on Sunday, Inter will be able to celebrate another title.

Inter may get a boost as captain and Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez could return to face Parma, with his prolific season punctuated by a recurring calf injury. The 28-year-old resumed full training on Wednesday according to Italian media.

BATTLE FOR TOP FOUR

Inter's superiority has turned the focus towards the battle for European places. Napoli, who have 69 points, Milan, with 67, and Juventus on 64 currently occupy the Champions League spots.

However, surprise package Como and sixth-placed AS Roma are both three points behind Juve and firmly in the mix.

Antonio Conte's Napoli are likely to be without captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo at Como, while the status of striker Romelu Lukaku remains clouded by doubts about his future and fitness.

Cesc Fabregas' Como will be bolstered by the return of breakout prospect Nico Paz, who has been cleared to play following a head injury scare in last Sunday’s 2-0 win at Genoa.

The 21-year-old, who is reportedly coveted by Europe’s top clubs, is joint-second in the scoring charts with 12 goals and remains key to Como's Champions League qualifying hopes.

Milan must navigate their remaining fixtures without Luka Modric after the veteran Croatia midfielder was ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured cheekbone.

The 40-year-old had surgery on Monday and will be missed as Max Allegri's team look to create more chances and capitalise on them, having scored once in their last four matches.

DECISIVE ROUND FOR RELEGATION

The relegation battle is also nearing a conclusion.

Basement side Pisa will be relegated if they fail to win at home to Lecce on Friday and halt a run of five straight defeats.

Having returned to the top flight after a 34-year absence, they face an immediate return to Serie B.

Second-bottom Hellas Verona, who visit Juve on Sunday, will follow the match closely. They are 10 points adrift of 17th-placed Lecce who can seal Verona's fate with a win at Pisa.