Inter CEO Marotta says Perisic departing for Premier League
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Sampdoria - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 22, 2022 Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - October 27, 2021 Inter Milan's CEO for Sport Giuseppe Marotta is seen before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
31 May 2022 11:42AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 11:42AM)
Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said Ivan Perisic is leaving the club for a "new experience" in the Premier League amid reports that the Croatian is set to link up with former coach Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Perisic, whose contract with Inter expires next month, was reported to have travelled to London on Monday to undergo a medical with Spurs, who finished fourth in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old can play as a left wing back or up front and has made over 250 appearances for Inter since joining them from Germany's VfL Wolfsburg in 2015.

He won the Serie A title under Conte in 2021 and scored twice against Juventus in extra time in the Coppa Italia final earlier this month to inspire Inter to victory.

"There is regret," Marotta told reporters on Monday. "But he wanted to try a new experience in the Premier League.

"We were not in a position to make better offers, simply his choice was based on a different future than the current one. Maximum respect for that and a big thank you to him as well."

Marotta did not rule out potential moves for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in the upcoming transfer window.

"Dybala and Lukaku? From our side there is no anxiety, we don't have to do anything in a hasty way," Marotta said. "The hope is that Dybala can play with us."

Simone Inzaghi's side finished second in Serie A, two points behind rivals AC Milan.

Source: Reuters

