Inter consolidate top spot with composed 3-1 win over Cagliari

MILAN, Italy :Inter Milan cruised to a 3-1 win at home to Cagliari thanks to goals from Marko Arnautovic, Lautaro Martinez and Yann Aurel Bisseck to keep their grip on top spot in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter are six points clear of second-placed Napoli, who host lowly Empoli on Monday, with six rounds to go.

Arnautovic put the hosts ahead after 13 minutes by blasting the ball home from close range.

Roberto Piccoli had the chance to pull Cagliari level when he found himself one-on-one with Inter keeper Yann Sommer. However, the Swiss shot-stopper reacted swiftly, parrying the effort away.

Seconds later, Martinez doubled Inter's lead in the 26th minute, timing a perfectly weighted pass to break through the Cagliari defence before delicately chipping keeper Elia Caprile, who seemed to hesitate too long before rushing out.

Martinez could have made it a third goal before the break but his acrobatic bicycle attempt went just wide of the post.

Cagliari pulled one back three minutes into the second half when Piccoli was left unmarked and sent a header into the ground that bounced into the top left corner.

The visitors' momentum was punctured in the 55th minute, however, when Inter's Bisseck rose highest at a corner to head their third and effectively seal the match.

Piccoli came agonisingly close to pulling one back for the visitors late in the match, his close-range shot heading toward goal, only for Inter defender Stefan de Vrij to stretch his neck and deftly nod the ball over the bar.