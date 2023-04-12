Logo
Sport

Inter double at Benfica puts them on semi-final course
Inter double at Benfica puts them on semi-final course

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Inter Milan - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 11, 2023 Inter Milan players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Inter Milan - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 11, 2023 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Inter Milan - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 11, 2023 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Inter Milan - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 11, 2023 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with Benfica's Rafa Silva REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Inter Milan - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 11, 2023 Inter Milan players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
12 Apr 2023 05:12AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 05:12AM)
LISBON : Inter Milan struck in the second half through Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku for a 2-0 win at Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday which put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010.

Barella headed home firmly at the back post in the 51st minute, rising unchallenged to get on the end of a superb cross from centre back Alessandro Bastoni, who was storming up the left side and delivered a pin-point ball.

Substitute Lukaku then converted an 82nd minute penalty after VAR referred a handball by Benfica skipper Joao Mario for review by English referee Michael Oliver, who gave the spot kick after looking at the video monitor on the side of the pitch.

The two goals hand Inter a major advantage for the return leg at San Siro next Wednesday, where they will be heavily fancied to progress to an all-Italian semi-final against either neighbours AC Milan or Napoli.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

