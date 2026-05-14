Inter ease past Lazio to win Coppa Italia and seal double

ROME, May 13 : Inter Milan beat Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, with an Adam Marusic own goal and a Lautaro Martinez strike handing the newly crowned Serie A champions the domestic double.

Inter started brightly at the Stadio Olimpico, carrying the confidence of their recent title triumph and a 3-0 league win over Lazio at the same venue on Saturday.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Marusic misjudged a header from a corner and diverted the ball into his own net.

Inter maintained control and nearly extended their lead soon after, but Denzel Dumfries saw his close-range volley blocked as Lazio struggled to cope with sustained pressure.

Lazio’s defensive troubles persisted 10 minutes before halftime when Nuno Tavares lost possession deep in his own half. Marcus Thuram capitalised, delivering a low cross for Martinez to tap in and double Inter’s advantage.

"We showed good results, performances, intensity, so I am proud that we are finishing with another trophy that means so much,” Martinez told Sport Mediaset.

“There is always so much talk about Inter, but you have to look at what we’ve achieved over so many years. We have to keep just sticking to our path, this is another trophy.”

Lazio briefly threatened before the break through Gustav Isaksen, whose low effort from a tight angle deflected wide, but they lacked cutting edge in attack.

Inter continued to dictate after the interval, although Lazio came close to pulling one back just before the hour when Tijjani Noslin’s close-range attempt drifted narrowly past the far post.

Both sides created chances in the second half, but Inter remained firmly in control and saw out the game comfortably, with late frustration spilling over into a brief scuffle.

The victory secured Inter’s 10th Coppa Italia title and their first since 2023, capping a dominant season for the Milan club.

“We won the League and the Coppa Italia, it is never to be taken for granted, so we’re very happy,” Inter manager Cristian Chivu said.