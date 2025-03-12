Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord

MILAN : Inter Milan beat Feyenoord 2-1 in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the San Siro on Tuesday to advance comfortably into the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win.

With a 2-0 cushion from the first leg, Inter looked to have wrapped the tie up in the eighth minute when Marcus Thuram scored a superb solo goal but Feyenoord were level on the night with a Jakub Moder penalty three minutes before the break.

Hakan Calhanoglu restored the hosts' lead from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half and Inter manager Simone Inzaghi could celebrate his 200th game in charge of the club in style.

Serie A leaders Inter will face Bundesliga table toppers Bayern Munich, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate, in the quarter-finals next month.