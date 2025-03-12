Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord

Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Feyenoord - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Feyenoord - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Feyenoord - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Feyenoord - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with Feyenoord's Jakub Moder REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Inter ease into quarter-finals with 2-1 win over Feyenoord
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Feyenoord - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 11, 2025 Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda in action with Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
12 Mar 2025 06:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Inter Milan beat Feyenoord 2-1 in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the San Siro on Tuesday to advance comfortably into the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win.

With a 2-0 cushion from the first leg, Inter looked to have wrapped the tie up in the eighth minute when Marcus Thuram scored a superb solo goal but Feyenoord were level on the night with a Jakub Moder penalty three minutes before the break.

Hakan Calhanoglu restored the hosts' lead from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half and Inter manager Simone Inzaghi could celebrate his 200th game in charge of the club in style.

Serie A leaders Inter will face Bundesliga table toppers Bayern Munich, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate, in the quarter-finals next month.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement