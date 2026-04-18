Logo
Logo

Sport

Inter edge closer to title with 3-0 win over Cagliari
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inter edge closer to title with 3-0 win over Cagliari

Inter edge closer to title with 3-0 win over Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Cagliari - Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 17, 2026 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella celebrates scoring their second goal with Marcus Thuram and teammates REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Inter edge closer to title with 3-0 win over Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Cagliari - Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 17, 2026 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in action with Cagliari's Adam Obert REUTERS/Claudia Greco
18 Apr 2026 04:54AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, April 17 : Inter Milan took another step towards the Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Cagliari at the San Siro on Friday, when second-half goals from Marcus Thuram, Nicolo Barella and Piotr Zielinski moved the hosts 12 points clear at the top.

Inter are on 78 points, with second-placed Napoli on 66 before they host Lazio on Saturday while Cagliari remained 16th in the standings on 33 points, six points above the relegation zone.

After a sluggish first-half performance, Inter took the lead through Thuram seven minutes after the break, Barella added a second and substitute Zielinski put the shine on the win with an added-time goal.

Inter had got their title charge back on track with back-to-back wins over AS Roma and Como after a three-game slump in which they collected two points, and a third successive win kept them in full control with five matches remaining. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement