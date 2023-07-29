Logo
Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium
29 Jul 2023 12:33AM
Inter Milan has acquired the exclusive rights for a feasibility study to build a new stadium in Rozzano, a suburb of Milan, two real estate firms said in a statement on Friday.

Inter will own the rights until April 30, 2024, said Italian real estate group Brioschi and holding Bastogi, which together own the land through their participation in a company called Infrafin.

At present Inter and its city rivals A.C. Milan both play their home games at Milan's famous San Siro stadium, built in 1926 and repeatedly renovated.

However, in recent years both teams have been looking at alternatives.

Source: Reuters

