Inter fight back to beat Pisa 6-2 and maintain control in title race

MILAN, Jan 23 : Inter Milan found themselves two goals down to relegation-battling Pisa but fought back to earn a 6-2 win at the San Siro on Saturday, as the hosts continue to set the pace at the top of the Serie A standings.

Stefano Moreo scored twice to put Pisa 2-0 up, the first thanks to a howler from goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but Inter were ahead by the break. Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty and Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Pio Esposito both scored with headers.

Inter missed plenty of chances to put Pisa away in the second half before Federico Dimarco found the net eight minutes from time, with Ange-Yoan Bonny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netting late on to add some gloss to the victory.

Inter move to 52 points, six ahead of second-placed AC Milan who are away to AS Roma on Sunday, with champions Napoli third on 43 points before facing Juventus. Pisa are bottom of the standings on 14 points.