Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma

PARMA, Italy :Leaders Inter Milan squandered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at lowly Parma in Serie A on Saturday as coach Simone Inzaghi served a touchline ban after being shown a red card last weekend.

Matteo Darmian gave Inter the lead after 15 minutes, striking at the near post as the ball went inside off the woodwork. Marcus Thuram doubled their advantage just before the break with a peculiar chipped finish.

However, Parma, who threatened Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the first half, pulled a goal back on the hour through halftime substitute Adrian Bernabe before Jacob Ondrejka levelled in the 69th minute following a brilliant solo run.

Inter, on 68 points from 31 games, are four points above second-placed Napoli, who travel to Bologna, in fourth, on Monday. Parma are 16th, four points above the relegation zone.