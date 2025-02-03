Logo
Inter leave it late in 1-1 derby draw with Milan
Inter leave it late in 1-1 derby draw with Milan

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2025 Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij scores their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2025 AC Milan's Samuel Chukueze in action with Inter Milan's Nicola Zalewski REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2025 AC Milan's Francesco Camarda in action with Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2025 Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij celebrates scoring their first goal with Nicola Zalewski REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2025 AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders celebrates with Theo Hernandez after scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
03 Feb 2025 03:15AM
MILAN : Inter Milan came from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 derby draw against AC Milan with Stefan de Vrij snatching an added-time equaliser at the San Siro on Sunday, as they missed the chance to go provisionally top of the Serie A standings.

Tijjani Reijnders put Milan ahead on the stroke of halftime, after Inter had two goals disallowed for offside.

Milan looked like they would hang on to claim a hat-trick of victories over their rivals this season, but after hitting the upright three times, Inter found a late goal to snatch a hard-earned point.

The draw keeps Inter second on 51 points, two behind leaders Napoli who take on AS Roma later on Sunday, while Milan remain eighth in the standings on 35 points.

Source: Reuters

