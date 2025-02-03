Inter leave it late in 1-1 derby draw with Milan

MILAN : Inter Milan came from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 derby draw against AC Milan with Stefan de Vrij snatching an added-time equaliser at the San Siro on Sunday, as they missed the chance to go provisionally top of the Serie A standings.

Tijjani Reijnders put Milan ahead on the stroke of halftime, after Inter had two goals disallowed for offside.

Milan looked like they would hang on to claim a hat-trick of victories over their rivals this season, but after hitting the upright three times, Inter found a late goal to snatch a hard-earned point.

The draw keeps Inter second on 51 points, two behind leaders Napoli who take on AS Roma later on Sunday, while Milan remain eighth in the standings on 35 points.