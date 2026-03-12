Inter look to rebound but face fresh doubts before Atalanta match

March 12 : The Serie A title race enters a decisive phase this weekend as leaders Inter Milan host Atalanta on Saturday, seeking to steady their campaign after a derby defeat with injuries mounting ahead of the final run-in.

Cristian Chivu's Inter remain seven points clear at the top despite a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in Sunday's Derby della Madonnina, but the loss ended a strong run as the season enters its final stretch.

With 10 matches remaining, Inter could be without key forward duo Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, who have been sidelined by injury and illness respectively, while dynamic midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu remains a doubt with a muscle problem.

Inter were also knocked out of the Champions League by Norway's Bodo/Glimt, losing 5-2 on aggregate in the playoffs.

Chivu insists his team are not losing steam. "With 30 points still up for grabs, nothing would have changed even if we had won," he said after the loss to Milan.

"We must unlock our full potential and remain competitive until the very end."

Atalanta arrive in Milan after a difficult week of their own, having suffered a heavy 6-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday.

ALLEGRI CAUTIOUS

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri played down his side's title chances ahead of Sunday's trip to Lazio, despite winning both league derbies against Inter this season, including a 1-0 victory back in November.

“Yet again, I need to point out Inter remain the clear favourites for the Scudetto,” he said.

"It was important to get a result. We worked for six or seven months to get to March in the best possible condition, now there are the games that matter and the season will be decided."

He recalled that the last time Milan won both league derbies in a season, during the 2010-11 campaign under his management, the club went on to lift the Serie A title.

Milan could receive a boost with striker Santiago Gimenez expected to return to the squad after more than four months out due to an ankle injury he suffered against Atalanta in October.

NAPOLI INJURIES EASING

The injury problems that have plagued reigning champions Napoli may soon be resolved. Manager Antonio Conte could once again have Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa available in the same squad at the same time for the upcoming home clash against Lecce on Saturday.

After a campaign spent navigating a relentless cycle of injury setbacks, Conte finally sees light at the end of the tunnel as his squad returns to full strength.

Napoli trail league leaders Inter by 11 points, with their Scudetto hopes hanging by a thread.

After a four-month absence, De Bruyne returned from the bench to help secure a 2-1 win over Torino on Friday. Similarly, Anguissa made his comeback after missing 16 straight Serie A matches because of hamstring and back problems.

Key midfielder McTominay is expected to be available for selection this weekend, and Lobotka should be returning to action soon.

Como continue to defy expectations by remaining in contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification next season. Currently in fourth place, with AS Roma level on 51 points in fifth, the clash between the two sides along the shores of Lake Como on Sunday could prove crucial.