Inter make it two wins from two, Napoli beaten at home by Como

NAPLES, Italy, Aug 30 : Serie A champions Inter Milan maintained their perfect start to the new campaign with a 1-0 win at Cagliari on Sunday and last season's runners-up Napoli are already playing catch-up after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Como.

Lazio made it two 1-0 wins from two games, with Davide Frattesi again the scorer in the victory over Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico. Frattesi, on loan from Inter, netted in the 25th minute for a Lazio side now managed by former Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Inter and Lazio join AC Milan and Juventus on maximum points after two games, with Como and Udinese two points behind. Napoli remain on three points, with Lecce hosting AS Roma and Atalanta at home to Bologna on Monday to wrap up matchday two.

Inter dominated but failed to capitalise on an early goal, and risked dropping points in Cagliari.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored in the ninth minute with a first-time shot from outside the area which left keeper Elia Caprile flat-footed as he watched the ball sail into the bottom corner.

Lautaro Martinez went close with a powerful strike, Manuel Akanji headed wide from close range and Federico Dimarco forced Caprile into a reflex save as Inter looked to wrap the game up before halftime.

Caprile parried away Pio Esposito's shot after the break to keep the hosts in the game and at the other end Inter keeper Josep Martinez palmed a cross away with Cagliari's Kevin Carlos arriving at the back post.

Martinez and Alessandro Bastoni were guilty of missed chances and Cagliari came close to finding an unlikely equaliser but Inter defender Yann Bisseck was there to block Michel Adopo's ferocious strike, as the hosts almost made Inter pay for their wastefulness in front of goal.

COMO COME AWAY WITH THREE POINTS

Como have Champions League football to look forward to this season after a fourth-placed finish brought the club European qualification for the first time, and in Naples, Cesc Fabregas' side showed last season's campaign was no flash in the pan.

The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute when Assane Diao went past Mathias Olivera on the right wing and played a pass across to Martin Baturina whose shot on the turn from near the penalty spot found the bottom corner.

Noa Lang missed an excellent chance to equalise, sending a header over from inside the six-yard box, before Napoli drew level on the half-hour mark.

Rasmus Hojlund collected a pass on the edge of the area, and made room for the shot which he drilled low into the far corner, but Como were back in front four minutes later when Napoli were caught napping at the back.

Andre Anguissa underhit a pass back to Amir Rrahmani in his own box, allowing Baturina to nick the ball away. It fell to Tasos Douvikas and Como's top scorer last season netted his second goal of this campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri was rescued by his bench last weekend, when late goals from substitutes earned a win at Genoa, and the Napoli boss made a triple-change 10 minutes after the break, but Como held on to take all three points.