Inter Miami coach Mascherano sees Club World Cup benefits despite PSG defeat

Inter Miami exited the Club World Cup with a 4-0 defeat to Paris St Germain on Sunday, but coach Javier Mascherano believes their experience at the tournament will benefit both his side and Major League Soccer.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

With eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in their ranks, Inter Miami reached the knockout stages by securing second place in Group A.

However, their decisive defeat by PSG, Messi's former team, highlighted the gap between the MLS and top European clubs.

KEY QUOTES

Mascherano: "There's a huge lesson to be learned from here. We're going to be reviewing all of this and I think that they go hand in hand now if we are going to be able to take stock of this experience.

"I think that this is going to help us when we take this to our National League. It goes without saying that it depends on our own personal intelligence that we have at our disposal as a team to be able to leverage this experience.

"PSG is a wonderful team. They have high-calibre players and an amazing head coach, Luis Enrique, who I know personally. I feel that this is a team that will be remembered."