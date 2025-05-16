Inter Miami extend D Jordi Alba through 2027

Inter Miami CF signed defender Jordi Alba to a contract extension through the 2027 season on Thursday.

The Spanish left back has five goals and 19 assists in 46 MLS matches (39 starts) since joining Miami in July 2023. He was an MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI selection in 2024.

"I'm happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match," said Alba, 36.

"I've been very comfortable these past two years at the club, and I feel very loved by all the fans. We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible."

Along with former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Mesi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, Alba helped the club win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Alba played in more than 450 matches with Barcelona, winning six La Liga championships, seven Copa del Rey titles and the 2014 UEFA Champions League.

-Field Level Media