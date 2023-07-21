Logo
Inter Miami sign Alba on free transfer
Inter Miami sign Alba on free transfer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 5, 2023 FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

21 Jul 2023 05:19AM
Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has joined Inter Miami until the 2024 season with an option to extend his contract until 2025, the Major League Soccer side said on Thursday.

Alba arrives on a free transfer after his Barcelona contract was terminated by mutual agreement in May after 11 years in the club.

The 34-year-old left-back will join former Barcelona team mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, who arrived earlier to the Florida side.

"Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad," the American club's chief soccer director and sporting director Chris Henderson said.

Alba has made 93 international appearances for Spain and was part of the squad which won Euro 2012.

Source: Reuters

