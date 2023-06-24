Logo
Sport

Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent
Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 28, 2023 FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets applauds fans as he is substituted during his last match for FC Barcelona at Camp Nou REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

24 Jun 2023 06:32AM
Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets.

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played over 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian league as Al Hilal and Al Nassar made bids for his services.

Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as they are keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

Source: Reuters

