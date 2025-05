Inter Miami signed goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to a contract extension through the 2026 season on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Argentina native has recorded three clean sheets through 12 starts this season.

He joined the Herons late in 2024 and tallied six saves in a 1-0 shutout at Toronto FC in his MLS debut on Oct. 5.

Ustari previously played for Liga MX sides Pachuca (2020-23) and Atlas (2016-18) and La Liga's Getafe (2007-12) in addition to clubs in Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

-Field Level Media