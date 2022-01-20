Logo
Inter Milan v Venezia at risk of postponement after COVID outbreak
Inter Milan v Venezia at risk of postponement after COVID outbreak

Soccer Football - Serie A - Venezia v Juventus - Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, Venice, Italy - December 11, 2021 Venezia players celebrate with fans after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

20 Jan 2022 08:55PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 08:55PM)
ROME : The Serie A fixture between champions Inter Milan and Venezia on Saturday is at risk of being postponed after the Venetians recorded 10 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Venezia said 10 more people had tested positive, taking the total number of cases at the club to 14 but they did not reveal how many of these were players.

“The health authorities have been informed and those affected have been placed in isolation,” read a statement.

According to a new sports protocol agreed this week, Serie A games will be postponed when at least 35per cent of a team’s 25-man squad tests positive, that is nine players.

Five games have not gone ahead this season due to COVID outbreaks, including Inter’s trip to Bologna on Jan.7.

The champions top of the table, two points clear of second-placed AC Milan with a game in hand, while Venezia are 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

