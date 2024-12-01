Inter must step up against in-form Fiorentina, Inzaghi says

Fiorentina's strong run of form has made them tough opponents and Inter Milan must put on a great performance against them in Serie A on Sunday, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday.

Both sides return to Serie A from ongoing successful European campaigns, with Inter second in the Champions League and Fiorentina sixth in the Europa Conference League.

Both have 28 points in Serie A, with Inter in third and Sunday's hosts Fiorentina in fourth, a point behind leaders Napoli.

"We know that both we and Fiorentina have been playing in Europe. They have a good coach and skilled players, Inter will have to put on a big performance," Inzaghi told Inter TV.

Inzaghi's statement is underlined by the fact that Fiorentina have won all their last seven Serie A matches and could win eight top-flight games in a row for the first time since 1960.

"It will be a very tough match and a lot will depend on our approach; we know that they come off the back of seven consecutive wins and so, without a doubt, we’re up against a tough side," Inzaghi added.

Inter are themselves on a strong run, having secured 10 wins and two draws with a solid defensive record. Asked about the secret to their success, Inzaghi emphasised the need to always improve.

"We’re working both at the front and the back, all of Inter are working well as a side. For us, the aim is always to keep improving together," he said.

"By thinking game to game, we will need to concentrate on each fixture, trying to prepare for every last one."