Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli

TURIN, Italy : Inter Milan kept their Serie A dream alive with a confident 2-0 win at Torino on a rain-drenched Sunday, showing no signs of letting up in the title race.

With two rounds remaining in Serie A for the Champions League finalists, they are now level on 77 points with Napoli, who host Genoa later on Sunday, at the top.

Heavy rain and a thunderstorm disrupted play, halting the first half for minutes and delaying the second-half restart.

Inter took the lead after 14 minutes, with Nicola Zalewski losing his marker with a clever turn before cutting inside to the edge of the box and slotting the ball into the net.

In the 49th minute, with the rain pouring down, Inter were awarded a penalty after Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic fouled Mehdi Taremi. Kristjan Asllani converted from the spot to double the visitors' lead and seal the match.