Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli

Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi shoots at goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2025 Torino's Ivan Ilic in action with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Nicola Zalewski in action with Torino's Samuele Ricci REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Nicola Zalewski in action with Torino's Samuele Ricci REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter overcome Torino to keep pressure on Napoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Nicola Zalewski in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
12 May 2025 02:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy : Inter Milan kept their Serie A dream alive with a confident 2-0 win at Torino on a rain-drenched Sunday, showing no signs of letting up in the title race.

With two rounds remaining in Serie A for the Champions League finalists, they are now level on 77 points with Napoli, who host Genoa later on Sunday, at the top.

Heavy rain and a thunderstorm disrupted play, halting the first half for minutes and delaying the second-half restart.

Inter took the lead after 14 minutes, with Nicola Zalewski losing his marker with a clever turn before cutting inside to the edge of the box and slotting the ball into the net.

In the 49th minute, with the rain pouring down, Inter were awarded a penalty after Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic fouled Mehdi Taremi. Kristjan Asllani converted from the spot to double the visitors' lead and seal the match.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement