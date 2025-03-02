Inter paid the price for injuries against Napoli, says Inzaghi

NAPLES, Italy : Inter Milan scored first at Serie A title rivals Napoli on Saturday but injuries led to a difficult second half in which the hosts salvaged a late 1-1 draw, manager Simone Inzaghi said.

Inzaghi, whose side remain top and one point ahead of Napoli, was already without first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer, defender Matteo Darmian and midfielders Carlos Augusto and Nicola Zalewski coming into the game in Naples.

Inter were then forced to take off scorer Federico Dimarco and Hakan Calhanoglu early in the second half, and the manager was asked at a press conference if this had a major bearing on the result which keeps Napoli hot on their heels.

"Definitely. We were already in an emergency, Dimarco and Calhanoglu asked for a substitution after the first half," Inzaghi replied.

"They tried to hold on a little, but they couldn't run well. It's a moment like this for injuries, the guys did their best against an excellent team that grew a lot in the second half.

"We'll take the draw. For the equalising goal we could have done better, we will review and analyse."

Inter conceded seven minutes after Inzaghi replaced defender Alessandro Bastoni. Luckily, this was not another injury worry but a tactical change after Napoli introduced Danish midfielder Philip Billing, who netted the late goal.

"Bastoni did not ask for a change. With the entry of Billing they added centimetres," Inzaghi said.

"I put in Stefan de Vrij and had to choose between taking off Bastoni or Francesco Acerbi. Bastoni is fine, but we have difficulties in that sector."

Atalanta missed the chance to move closer to the top, their 0-0 draw with Venezia on Saturday leaving them third on 55 points, three points behind leaders Inter, but Inzaghi still expects a tight title race.

"We are all there, it is an open championship. Lazio and Juventus can also get back into it, but I'm confident," Inzaghi said.

Juve are fourth on 49 points before they host lowly Verona on Monday, with Lazio fifth on 47 ahead of their visit to eighth-placed AC Milan on Sunday.

Inter must first focus their attention on Wednesday's trip to Feyenoord in a Champions League last 16 first leg tie.

"Against Feyenoord, we'll still have problems but I have great willingness and availability from the boys," added Inzaghi.