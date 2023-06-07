Logo
Sport

Inter players named in Italy's squad for Nations League finals
Inter players named in Italy's squad for Nations League finals

Coppa Italia - Final - Fiorentina v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 24, 2023 Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi in action with Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Inter Milan Media Day - Angelo Moratti Sports Centre, Appiano Gentile, Italy - June 5, 2023 Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni during a press conference REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 27, 2023 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella celebrates scoring their second goal with Denzel Dumfries REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Inter Milan Media Day - Angelo Moratti Sports Centre, Appiano Gentile, Italy - June 5, 2023 Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco during a press conference REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
07 Jun 2023 12:25AM
Five Inter Milan players have been included in Italy manager Roberto Mancini's squad to face Spain in the Nations League semi-finals on June 15, five days after the Champions League final.

Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco, who were not in last week's preliminary list, will join the Italy training camp in Florence on Sunday, a day after Inter face Manchester City for the European Cup.

Mancini dropped Federico Baschirotto, Alessandro Buongiorno, Alessandro Florenzi, Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli and Mattia Zaccagni, who will leave the squad on Friday.

Monza's Matteo Pessina and Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi left the training camp with injuries.

Italy travel to the Netherlands on June 14 to face Spain and will next play for either third place or the Nations League title four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco (all Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Leonardo Spinazzola (AS Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (AS Roma), Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Marco Verratti (Paris St Germain), Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Tigre).

Source: Reuters

