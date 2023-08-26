Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter re-sign Chile's Sanchez from Marseille
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inter re-sign Chile's Sanchez from Marseille

Inter re-sign Chile's Sanchez from Marseille

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Olympique de Marseille - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - March 5, 2023 Olympique de Marseille's Alexis Sanchez during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File photo

26 Aug 2023 06:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chile international Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter Milan from Olympique de Marseille, the Serie A side said on Saturday.

Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer, signing a contract until 2024. He made 44 appearances for Marseille last season, scoring 18 goals.

The 34-year-old is Chile's all-time top scorer, and has also played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United. He made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter in his first spell at the club, winning the Serie A in 2021.

Inter finished third in Serie A last term, reached the final of the Champions League and won both the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.