Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter reach Champions League final after 1-0 win over Milan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inter reach Champions League final after 1-0 win over Milan

Inter reach Champions League final after 1-0 win over Milan

Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 16, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

17 May 2023 05:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : A second-half goal by forward Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over rivals AC Milan in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday, sealing a 3-0 aggregate win to book their ticket to the showpiece in Istanbul.

Inter went into the game holding a 2-0 advantage after Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had struck early in a flying start to the first leg.

Milan recovered some of the spark they lacked without main man Rafael Leao in first leg but Martinez put the tie to bed when he struck powerfully from close range to put Inter in front in the 74th minute.

Inter will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final on June 10 in Istanbul.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.