Inter reach Coppa Italia quarter-finals with 2-0 win over Udinese

:Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani scored in the first half as Inter Milan progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia after claiming a 2-0 victory over Udinese at a rainy San Siro on Thursday.

A heavily rotated Inter side dominated proceedings and opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Udinese gave the ball away in midfield and Mehdi Taremi's through-ball found Arnautovic who finished low into the net.

The Austrian, who has had limited playing time this season, had earned Inter a penalty in the opening stages for a handball by an opposing defender that was later overturned after a VAR review.

"Asllani and I are among those who are on the bench a lot and to have a chance is a joy, then who scores is not important, the important thing was to win and go to the quarters," Arnautovic, 35, told reporters.

"The whole team has always given me the motivation to give everything for Inter. It hasn't been an easy period in recent weeks, but I have a contract with Inter, I want to give everything for this team, because they all know that I love it."

The hosts doubled their lead just before halftime when Asllani scored directly from a corner kick, after a lengthy delay due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Play had been halted for some six minutes before applause rang out from fans when the person being treated by medical staff was taken away on a stretcher.

In the second half, Inter sought to inflict more damage, and Taremi hit the woodwork with their best chance.

Lautaro Martinez, Inter's top scorer last season, came on after an hour but also failed to find the net, extending a goal drought that has lasted more than a month.

Udinese looked toothless and had just one attempt on target in the game that saw striker Alexis Sanchez make his first start for the club since his return in the summer after 13 years.

Nine-time Coppa winners Inter will host Lazio in the next round in February.