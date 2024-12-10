Inter ready for Leverkusen test despite defensive absences says Inzaghi

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has praised Bayer Leverkusen's quality and form ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash, saying his side will have to be at their best despite the absence of several defenders.

Second-placed Inter visit Leverkusen in sixth with three games remaining in the league stage of the competition.

"We're playing against a team who boast absolute quality, one that has won the last five games and only lost three matches in the past year and a half," Inzaghi told reporters on Monday.

"They're on a great run, and we've prepared in the best possible way. We know the importance of the match."

Asked about Inter's strong position in the Champions League, Inzaghi said they were not taking anything for granted.

"We all know the path we’re on. We want to keep going, knowing we’re facing a strong opponent for sure. We’ll need to be at our best.

"Leverkusen have great quality so it's important to continue that momentum and show our determination.

"They come at you very quickly when they lose the ball. You have to do well in both phases against them."

Inter have defensive concerns, as Denzel Dumfries has not travelled due to a high fever, further depleting the back line.

"Dumfries had a fever of 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) today, so he couldn't train or come here," Inzaghi said.

"In defence, the absences of him, Benjamin Pavard, and Francesco Acerbi complicate things."

There are also worries over Tajon Buchanan's reported muscle fatigue and an injury scare for centre-back Alessandro Bastoni in Friday’s Serie A win over Parma but Inzaghi remains upbeat.

"We have some players absent as everyone does at the moment. But I have total confidence in everyone."