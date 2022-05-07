Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter reclaim top spot after comeback win over Empoli
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inter reclaim top spot after comeback win over Empoli

Inter reclaim top spot after comeback win over Empoli

Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the 4-2 win over Empoli which sent Inter Milan to the top of the Serie A table (Photo: AFP/MIGUEL MEDINA)

07 May 2022 04:11AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 04:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Lautaro Martinez scored twice on Friday (May 6) as Inter Milan came back from two goals down to beat visiting Empoli 4-2 and jump to the top of Serie A.

Inter moved one point ahead of rivals AC Milan and have a superior goal difference but have played a game more.

AC Milan will go back on top with two rounds to go if they win at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

"The team showed character. We're here," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi on DAZN.

"This comeback victory against a very well organised opponent gives me great confidence."

Empoli, who are in 14th, dominated the first half-hour with Andrea Pinamonti, who is on loan from Inter, putting the visitors ahead after just five minutes.

Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani added a second after 28 minutes.

Inter were level by halftime with Empoli captain Simone Romagnoli putting through his own net five minutes before the break and Martinez grabbing his first just before the whistle.

The Argentine was on target again in the 64th minute with his 19th goal of the season before former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez added a fourth in the dying seconds.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us