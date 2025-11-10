Logo
Inter rise to Serie A summit after confident win over Lazio
10 Nov 2025 06:10AM
MILAN, Italy :Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Lazio on Sunday, sealed by goals from Lautaro Martinez early in the first half and Ange-Yoan Bonny after the interval.

The result lifted Inter to the summit, level on 24 points with second-placed AS Roma, who secured a 2-0 home victory over Udinese earlier on Sunday.

Behind them are AC Milan and Napoli, both with 22 points while Bologna are fifth with 21.

It took three minutes for Martinez to give Inter the lead, receiving the ball inside the box, the captain angled it with the outside of his foot into the far corner.

Inter doubled their lead and sent the home crowd into a frenzy in the 62nd minute. Federico Dimarco’s low ball across the face of goal found Bonny free at the back post, leaving him with a simple tap-in.

It could have been three when Piotr Zielinski found the net shortly after, but his effort was ruled out for a Dimarco handball in the build-up.

Lazio pushed to get back in the contest, with Mario Gila directing a header onto the underside of the bar, but Inter keeper Yann Sommer reacted quickly to gather the ball before it crossed the line.

Source: Reuters
