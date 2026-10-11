Inter rout Parma, De Bruyne double lifts Napoli

NAPLES, Italy, Oct 10 : Inter Milan maintained their strong start to the Serie A campaign with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Parma on Saturday, while two goals from Kevin De Bruyne eased Napoli to a 3-0 home win against Frosinone following the international break.

First-half goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu, who converted a penalty, and Marcus Thuram put the champions firmly in control inside the opening 31 minutes. The result lifted leaders Inter to 16 points from six matches.

“After a three-week break, we didn’t know how things would go. We’ve worked well during this period, the players have trained well. I’m happy,” Inter head coach Cristian Chivu told DAZN.

The defeat marked a difficult first game in charge for Parma coach Alberto Gilardino, who succeeded Carlos Cuesta following his departure in late September.

“I think you always have to be clear-headed at different moments of the game, depending on who you’re playing against and what you’re up against. The overall picture tonight is that Parma started well, but when you are naive, you pay the price,” Gilardino said.

MCTOMINAY RETURNS FOR NAPOLI

In Naples, Scott McTominay was named among the substitutes after recovering from a heart problem as Napoli overcame a sluggish start to beat Frosinone.

Napoli were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute and after Rasmus Hojlund's spot kick was saved by Lorenzo Palmisani, the effort was ordered to be retaken as the goalkeeper was ruled to have moved off his line.

Kevin De Bruyne converted the second attempt before Noa Lang doubled Napoli's lead three minutes later.

McTominay made his return just after the hour mark to a standing ovation from the home crowd, although he was unable to influence the contest.

De Bruyne wrapped up the victory late on, finishing from close range for his second goal of the evening.

The win provided a much needed boost to Napoli as they had suffered two defeats and a draw in their previous five matches. They moved to sixth place with 10 points.

"We had to win," De Bruyne told Sky. "It's a very difficult schedule, but we have to move forward and do our best."

Second placed AS Roma and Lazio, who are both on 13 points, will be in action on Sunday. Roma visit Como, while Lazio host Monza.

Surprise package Cagliari, fourth on 12 points, face a tough home test against Juventus on Sunday.