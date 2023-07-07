Inter sign midfielder Frattesi from Sassuolo

Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy, the Serie A clubs said on Thursday (Jul 6).

Italian media reported that the 23-year-old will join on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy starting from February 2024. The contract is expected to run until 2028.

Frattesi has been capped six times for Italy, having made his debut in 2022.

He is Inter's fourth close-season signing, joining Francesco Acerbi and Kristjan Asslani as well as Marcus Thuram, who arrived on a free transfer on Saturday.