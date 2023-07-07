Logo
Sport

Inter sign midfielder Frattesi from Sassuolo
Sport

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - England v Italy - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - June 11, 2022 Italy's Davide Frattesi in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 05:52AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 05:57AM)
Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy, the Serie A clubs said on Thursday (Jul 6).

Italian media reported that the 23-year-old will join on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy starting from February 2024. The contract is expected to run until 2028.

Frattesi has been capped six times for Italy, having made his debut in 2022.

He is Inter's fourth close-season signing, joining Francesco Acerbi and Kristjan Asslani as well as Marcus Thuram, who arrived on a free transfer on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

