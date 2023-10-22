Inter sink Torino 3-0 to go top of Serie A table

Goals from Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and a penalty by Hakan Calhanoglu gave Inter Milan a 3-0 win at Torino on Saturday, returning them provisionally to the top of the Serie A standings.

Thuram opened the scoring just before the hour mark as Denzel Dumfries delivered a cleverly disguised pass, allowing an unmarked Thuram to slot the ball into the far corner with his first touch.

Eight minutes later, Martinez extended the lead by heading in a deflected corner from close range, marking his 11th league goal this season.

Calhanoglu scored a third from the penalty spot five minutes into stoppage time, courtesy of a foul by Ivan Ilic on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter are top of the table with 22 points, one ahead of AC Milan, who host Juventus on Sunday. Torino are in 14th place with nine points.