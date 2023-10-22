Inter sink Torino 3-0 to go top of Serie A table

:Goals from Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and a penalty by Hakan Calhanoglu gave Inter Milan a 3-0 win at Torino on Saturday, returning them provisionally to the top of the Serie A standings.

Simone Inzaghi's team had lost their top spot just before the international break, following a 2-2 draw against Bologna at home earlier in the month.

Inter are top of the table with 22 points, one ahead of AC Milan, who host Juventus on Sunday. Torino are in 14th place with nine points.

The visitors struggled in the first half and had goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank for a number of saves as the home crowd roared Torino on .

However, Torino's spirits were dampened as defender Perr Schuurs had to be stretchered off early in the second half, compounding their injury problems which already include striker Duvan Zapata.

With a key defender out, Torino began to lose their focus at the back and struggled to mark their opponents effectively.

Thuram opened the scoring just before the hour mark as Denzel Dumfries delivered a cleverly disguised pass, allowing an unmarked Thuram to slot the ball into the far corner with his first touch.

Eight minutes later, Martinez extended the lead by heading in a deflected corner from close range, marking his 11th league goal this season.

Calhanoglu scored a third from the penalty spot five minutes into stoppage time, courtesy of a foul by Ivan Ilic on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter will next host RB Salzburg in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday before AS Roma visit on Oct. 29.