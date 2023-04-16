Logo
Sport

Sport

Inter slump to 1-0 Monza loss
Sport

Inter slump to 1-0 Monza loss

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Monza - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 15, 2023 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko misses a chance to score REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Monza - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 15, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez shoots at goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Monza - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 15, 2023 Monza's Armando Izzo in action with Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa and Robin Gosens REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Monza - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 15, 2023 Monza's Luca Caldirola scores their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Monza - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 15, 2023 Monza's Gianluca Caprari is shown a yellow card by referee Luca Pairetto as Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and Joaquin Correa react REUTERS/Claudia Greco
16 Apr 2023 05:05AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 05:05AM)
MILAN : Inter Milan fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to promoted side Monza in Serie A on Saturday as Simone Inzaghi's men slumped to a fourth loss in their last five league outings.

Monza took a surprise lead in the 78th minute through defender Luca Caldirola who met the corner and nodded home from close range as the ball bounced off the ground into the top left corner.

Inter, who are on course for a first Champions League last-four appearance since 2010 following their 2-0 win at Benfica in their quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, needed three points to return into the top four.

They now remain fifth on 51 points from 30 games, two points behind fourth-placed AC Milan who were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna earlier on Saturday.

Monza moved one place up to 12th on 38 points.

Source: Reuters

