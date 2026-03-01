Logo
Logo

Sport

Inter stretch Serie A lead to 13 points with 2-0 win over Genoa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inter stretch Serie A lead to 13 points with 2-0 win over Genoa

Inter stretch Serie A lead to 13 points with 2-0 win over Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 28, 2026 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores their second goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Inter stretch Serie A lead to 13 points with 2-0 win over Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 28, 2026 Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco in action with Genoa's Mikael Ellertsson. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
01 Mar 2026 06:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, Italy, Feb 28 : Inter Milan moved 13 points clear at the top of Serie A with a comfortable 2-0 home win over lowly Genoa thanks to goals from Federico Dimarco and Hakan Calhanoglu on Saturday.

Inter have 67 points from 27 games ahead of second-placed AC Milan, who visit relegation-threatened Cremonese on Sunday.

Dimarco put Inter ahead just past the half-hour mark with a sublime finish into the far corner from a tight angle on the left after a clever lofted pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Calhanoglu wrapped up the points in the 70th minute with a precise penalty after a handball by Genoa's halftime substitute Alexsandro Amorim to give in-form Inter their eighth consecutive Serie A win and 14th victory from their last 15 league games.    

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement