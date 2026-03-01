Inter stretch Serie A lead to 13 points with 2-0 win over Genoa

MILAN, Italy, Feb 28 : Inter Milan moved 13 points clear at the top of Serie A with a comfortable 2-0 home win over lowly Genoa thanks to goals from Federico Dimarco and Hakan Calhanoglu on Saturday.

Inter have 67 points from 27 games ahead of second-placed AC Milan, who visit relegation-threatened Cremonese on Sunday.

Dimarco put Inter ahead just past the half-hour mark with a sublime finish into the far corner from a tight angle on the left after a clever lofted pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Calhanoglu wrapped up the points in the 70th minute with a precise penalty after a handball by Genoa's halftime substitute Alexsandro Amorim to give in-form Inter their eighth consecutive Serie A win and 14th victory from their last 15 league games.

