Sport

Inter strike early to take control of semi-final derby
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 10, 2023 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku in action with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori and Rade Krunic REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 10, 2023 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz and Sandro Tonali in action with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 10, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with AC Milan's Simon Kjaer REUTERS/Claudia Greco
11 May 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 11 May 2023 05:27AM)
MILAN: Inter Milan scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes to earn a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday as they bid to become the first Italian team to win the competition since 2010.

Inter struck after eight and 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko smashing in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco's cross.

Milan, the hosts, looked shell-shocked and did not register an attempt on goal in the first half.

They showed more attacking intent after the break but failed to create many clear chances, with strikes from Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias missing the target and Sandro Tonali hitting the post.

The second leg is on Tuesday and the winners will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.

Source: Reuters

