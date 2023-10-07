Inter stunned as Bologna hit back to earn draw at San Siro

MILAN :Early goals from Francesco Acerbi and captain Lautaro Martinez proved insufficient for Inter Milan as Bologna snatched a 2-2 draw at the San Siro in Serie A on Saturday.

Despite dominating most of the match and scoring the first two goals, Inter allowed Bologna to capitalise on their chances, with Riccardo Orsolini converting a penalty and Joshua Zirkzee completing the comeback in the second half.

Inter are top of the table with 19 points, one ahead of AC Milan, who play at Genoa later on Saturday. Bologna are in eighth place with 11 points.

Inter took the lead when Acerbi scored after 11 minutes, evading his marker and nodding in a header from a corner.

Martinez extended his remarkable Serie A scoring streak by unleashing a screamer from outside the box into the top far corner two minutes later.

The Argentine striker now boasts 10 goals in eight league matches, twice as many as second-placed Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi.

Bologna reduced the deficit 19 minutes in as Riccardo Orsolini converted a penalty following a VAR review that confirmed Martinez had pulled Lewis Ferguson's shirt.

Seven minutes into the second half, Zirkzee completed the comeback with a shot from the edge of the box that deceived Inter's goalkeeper Yann Sommer and found the bottom corner of the net.

Substitute Alexis Sanchez thought he had put Inter ahead again shortly before the hour mark, but his tap-in from a cross was waved off for offside.

Martinez went close again as he flicked the ball towards the back post after a corner, but it deflected off a defender and went wide.

Sommer denied Bologna an opportunity to take the three points deep into stoppage time when he stopped a cross from the line with his feet.