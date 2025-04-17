Inter switch focus to title defence after Champions League progress

The games are coming thick and fast for Serie A leaders Inter Milan and, after reaching the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, they face a tricky away test at fifth-placed Bologna on Sunday as they continue their title defence and treble hunt.

A 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich was enough to advance to meet Barcelona, and with a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg coming up next week against AC Milan, Simone Inzaghi must ensure his side are not distracted from the Scudetto race.

"Now we have the championship, with Napoli fighting with us for the Scudetto and the challenge in Bologna which will be very tough, we have to win there too," Inter defender Benjamin Pavard told Amazon Prime after scoring against Bayern.

A seven-game unbeaten league run has seen Inzaghi's Inter take over at the top but they have yet to shake off pretenders to their throne Napoli, and just three points separate the sides heading into the final six matches.

Bologna drew 2-2 at the San Siro when they met Inter in January, and despite their 2-0 loss to Atalanta last weekend, Vincenzo Italiano's men are still challenging for a return to Champions League football next season.

A fifth-place finish last season brought Bologna back to Europe's premier club competition for the first time since a preliminary round exit in 1964.

They did not make it past the league phase this season but would dearly love another shot and are two points off fourth-placed Juventus.

Fifth spot may not be enough this time around, with the Premier League already assured of one of the two extra Champions League places, with LaLiga leading Serie A for the remaining place.

Bologna and Inter could also meet in the Coppa Italia final, with Italiano's side all but booking their place after a 3-0 first-leg win in their semi-final tie with Empoli, while Inter are level at 1-1 with Milan.

Winning a first major trophy since they last won the Coppa in 1974 is sure to be on Bologna's minds but for now their full focus is on getting three more points.

With a treble still possible, there is little likelihood of Inter losing concentration either, which should guarantee a fascinating game at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

Napoli could be level on points with Inter by then, with Antonio Conte's team away to bottom club Monza on Saturday. Monza are all but destined for the drop, 11 points off 17th place and with just two league wins all season.

Conte, already missing defender Alessandro Buongiorno through injury, will now have to plan without his replacement Juan Jesus who suffered a thigh injury last weekend.

Juve will look to solidify their hold on fourth spot and give themselves a chance of overtaking Atalanta, who are two points ahead in third, when they travel to Parma on Monday.

Atalanta bounced back from three straight defeats by beating Bologna last weekend and are at ninth-placed Milan on Sunday.