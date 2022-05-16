Logo
Inter take Serie A title race to final day with victory at Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - May 15, 2022 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their third goal
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - May 15, 2022 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Cagliari's Giorgio Altare
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - May 15, 2022 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Cagliari's Luca Ceppitelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - May 15, 2022 Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar scores their first goal before it was later disallowed after a VAR review
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - May 15, 2022 Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian scores their first goal
16 May 2022 04:53AM (Updated: 16 May 2022 04:53AM)
CAGLIARI, Italy : A double from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a 3-1 win at Cagliari on Sunday, a victory that ensured the Serie A title race will go to the final weekend.

With leaders AC Milan having beaten Atalanta 2-0 at the San Siro earlier on Sunday, Inter had to win in Sardinia to keep the title race alive, edging in front in the 25th minute through Matteo Darmian.

Martinez added a second six minutes after the break for Inter and they appeared on course for a comfortable ninth win in 10 matches in all competitions, before Charalampos Lykogiannis arrowed in a strike out of nowhere to get Cagliari back in it.

Inter suffered some nervy moments before Martinez's quality shone through at the last, as his classy finish six minutes from time finally ended Cagliari's hopes of a comeback.

The victory ensured Inter remained two points behind Milan going into the final round. The champions must beat Sampdoria at home on Sunday, and hope Milan lose at Sassuolo, if they are to defend the Scudetto.

Source: Reuters

