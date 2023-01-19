Logo
Sport

Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
Sport

Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup

Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup - Final - AC Milan v Inter Milan - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 18, 2023 AC Milan's Davide Calabria in action with Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup - Final - AC Milan v Inter Milan - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 18, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup - Final - AC Milan v Inter Milan - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 18, 2023 Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco in action with AC Milan's Davide Calabria REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
19 Jan 2023 05:09AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 06:00AM)
RIYADH: Inter Milan hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday (Jan 18), with first-half goals from Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko and a late third from Lautaro Martinez securing the trophy.

The annual meeting between the Coppa Italia winners and Serie A champions was played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dimarco scored the first goal after 10 minutes when he ran into the box unmarked and tapped in Nicolo Barella's cross.

Milan's Rafael Leao could have equalised after 16 minutes, but Inter keeper Andre Onana tipped his shot from an acute angle over for a corner.

Inter doubled their advantage after 21 minutes when Dzeko got the ball on the left, wrongfooted Sandro Tonali and fired into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

Milan woke up after the second goal and started to gain possession, forcing Inter onto the defensive but they couldn't find a breakthrough.

Leao managed to get into the box four minutes into the second half, but the Milan striker fired just over the bar.

Martinez wrapped up the win in the 77th minute when he scored with an elegant curled shot with the outside of his left foot.

Milan's best chance of the match came one minute into stoppage time when Ante Rebic's intended cross hit the top of the crossbar.

The result marks the first time Inter have won against Milan in an Italian cup final, having lost the Coppa Italia in 1977 and the Italian Super Cup in 2011.

Source: Reuters

