Inter will fight to keep possession against hungry Arsenal, says Inzaghi

Inter Milan will try to hog the ball against an Arsenal side hungry for victory after a three-game Premier League run without a win, the Serie A club's manager Simone Inzaghi said ahead of their Champions League meeting on Wednesday.

Arsenal have not won in the league since their 3-1 home victory over Southampton on Oct. 5, which was followed by away defeats by Bournemouth and Newcastle United either side of a 2-2 draw at home against Liverpool.

"We all know how the big teams react after a defeat, look at us after the derby... You find teams out for redress," Inzaghi told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I saw the match between Arsenal and Newcastle. Playing at Newcastle's home is not easy but it was an open and fascinating match. We will find a team that lost two-and-a-half days ago, they will want to play a great game at San Siro."

Inter lost 2-1 to visiting AC Milan late in September then went on to win seven games and draw one across all competitions after what was their only defeat so far in the campaign.

Despite their recent domestic hiccup, Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in Europe's elite club competition as both teams sit on seven points in the standings.

"We are facing one of the best teams in Europe, very recognisable with a great coach," Inzaghi said.

"If you see Arsenal among 100 teams, without knowing the name, you recognise them. They played for the last two English titles point for point with Manchester City.

"We will have to try to keep the ball as much as possible, we know that we are facing a team that put on a lot of offensive pressure. We know that it will be a problem for us when they have the ball but the opposite is also true."

Asked if he enjoyed the competition's new format, with the group stage replaced by a 36-team league phase from this season, the Italian coach said it posed a bigger challenge.

"It's much more difficult for us coaches, even for the players," Inzaghi said.

"Before, we prepared for six games against three opponents, so until February you concentrated on three teams, it was easier. Now you have to think about eight different games.

"Before, after the first three games, you had the standings in your head, while now you know the positions and how many points could be needed, but then maybe the placings get decided on a goal scored or conceded.

"It's probably a more fascinating group, more entertaining, but also more difficult. The spectacle increases but it's more demanding."

