Inter beat Feyenoord 2-0 for first-leg advantage in Champions League

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands : Inter Milan secured a 2-0 victory at Feyenoord in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday with goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.

Feyenoord were the more purposeful side in the first half but Inter took the lead against the run of play when Thuram found the net with an acrobatic volley in the 38th minute.

Martinez doubled the advantage with a shot into the top corner five minutes after the restart, while Inter were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark, but Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther saved Piotr Zielinski's low shot.

The return leg in Milan will be played on Tuesday, and the winner of the tie will face Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen for a spot in the semi-finals.