Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter win Coppa Italia to ensure Juve will finish season trophyless
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inter win Coppa Italia to ensure Juve will finish season trophyless

Inter win Coppa Italia to ensure Juve will finish season trophyless
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Final - Juventus v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 11, 2022 Juventus' Moise Kean in action with Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Inter win Coppa Italia to ensure Juve will finish season trophyless
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Final - Juventus v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 11, 2022 Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
12 May 2022 05:53AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 05:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia after an extra-time double from Croatian forward Ivan Perisic earned his side a 4-2 victory over Juventus in Wednesday's final, ensuring Massimiliano Allegri's team will finish the season trophyless.

Inter, who are still in the running to retain their Serie A title this term, started on the front foot, racing into the lead after six minutes in the Stadio Olimpico as Nicolo Barella arrowed a stunning strike into the top corner.

Juventus responded well with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic denied by a superb save from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in a pulsating first half, before defender Alex Sandro levelled five minutes after the break.

Vlahovic then completed the turnaround less than two minutes later to spark wild scenes of celebration among Juve's players, but Hakan Calhanoglu's expertly-converted penalty took the match to extra time.

Perisic then took centre stage, firing his side in front once more with another penalty, again emphatically converted, before making sure of a first Coppa Italia triumph since 2011 for Inter with a powerful finish into the top corner.

Allegri, who was sent to the stands for protesting against a decision late on, will become the first Juventus manager since 2011 to finish a season without having won a single trophy, with Juve fourth in Serie A and out of title contention.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us