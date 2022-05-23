Inter win on final day but relinquish Serie A title to Milan

MILAN : Inter Milan beat Sampdoria 3-0 in their final game of the Serie A season but it was not enough for them to retain the Scudetto as Simone Inzaghi's side finished runners-up after league leaders AC Milan also won on Sunday.

Inter needed Milan to lose to have any hope of winning back-to-back titles but their arch rivals won 3-0 away at Sassuolo to maintain their two-point advantage and win their first title since the 2010-11 season.

As news streamed in of Milan's goals away at Sassuolo, Inter fans at the San Siro wore a sombre look as silence descended on the historic stadium, even as their team desperately tried to break down Sampdoria's defence.

But Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero stood firm in the first half, making confident saves to deny Inter who grew more frustrated by the minute and resorted to shots from distance.

The crowd found its voice after the restart, however, and Inter duly opened the scoring when Nicolo Barella found Ivan Perisic in the box and the Croatian fired home.

Inter then scored twice in two minutes through Joaquin Correa as the Argentine forward showcased a deft touch for the first at the end of a flowing move before out-muscling the defence on a solo run to score his second on the turn.