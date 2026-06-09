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Interest climbs for soccer across North America before 2026 World Cup, study shows
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Interest climbs for soccer across North America before 2026 World Cup, study shows

Interest climbs for soccer across North America before 2026 World Cup, study shows
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 8, 2026 Auston Trusty of the U.S. with fans during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kirby Lee
Interest climbs for soccer across North America before 2026 World Cup, study shows
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 8, 2026 General view of footballs during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kirby Lee
Interest climbs for soccer across North America before 2026 World Cup, study shows
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 8, 2026 Sebastian Berhalter of the U.S. poses for a photograph with a fan during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kirby Lee
09 Jun 2026 07:01PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2026 07:07PM)
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June 9 : North America's soccer fan base has grown 10.9 per cent to more than 136 million people over the past five years, Nielsen said in a report released on Tuesday, highlighting growing interest ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The study, covering audience trends across the three host nations, found that Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami CF in the 2023 Leagues Cup drove a 173 per cent leap in linear viewership compared with the tournament average.

“The MLS Cup saw a 97 per cent increase over 2024 with Inter Miami’s victory, proving that domestic soccer is reaping the benefits of increased interest as well,” Nielsen wrote.

The United States has the fourth-largest soccer fan base globally, with 62.5 million followers, according to the report.

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“Nielsen’s new report illustrates the profound and measurable surge in popularity of soccer in North America, reinforcing the decision to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 across the continent,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

About 64 per cent of respondents expect their interest in the sport to grow further, while nearly a quarter of fans have taken up soccer in the past five years, the report showed. Nearly seven in 10 said their interest had increased in the last three years as the tournament approaches.

Mexico remains the region’s strongest market, where soccer leads all sports with 63 per cent engagement, while it ranks fourth in the United States and third in Canada.

The report said U.S. fans skew younger and more affluent, with 76 per cent belonging to Millennial and Gen Z cohorts, and female engagement higher than in Europe.

Across North America, 72 per cent watch via television or streamed content, while social media remains a key secondary platform. The 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
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