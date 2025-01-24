Interim coach Tullberg rallies struggling Dortmund ahead of Bremen clash

BERLIN : Borussia Dortmund have the quality and motivation to beat Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday and end a four-game losing run across all competitions as they look to turn their season around, interim coach Mike Tullberg said on Friday.

Dortmund, who have lost all three league games this year, parted ways with coach Nuri Sahin on Wednesday, a day after their 2-1 loss at Bologna in the Champions League.

"The players have not forgotten how to play football," Tullberg told a press conference. "My job is to give them courage and the team to give it all on Saturday. To play with passion and enjoy playing football."

Dortmund have dropped to 10th in the Bundesliga on 25 points and are at risk of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League. They have won just one of their last seven league matches."What came before me matters little. Now it is all about the next two or three days. That is my job. To coach the team until Saturday," Tullberg said.

"I am not here to present myself because I am now an interim coach at Borussia Dortmund," the club's former youth team coach said. "I am here to help the players, help the club. Now it is about going out to win the game on Saturday."