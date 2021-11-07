Logo
Internacional beats Gremio, whose relegation fears deepen
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Gremio - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 6, 2021 Internacional's Taison celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Diego Vara
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Gremio - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 6, 2021 Internacional's Victor Cuesta in action with Gremio's Leandro Campaz REUTERS/Diego Vara
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Gremio - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 6, 2021 Internacional's Renzo Saravia in action with Gremio's Bruno Cortez REUTERS/Diego Vara
07 Nov 2021 08:34AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 08:33AM)
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil : Internacional won the Porto Alegre derby on Saturday, beating city rivals Gremio 1-0 whose relegation fears grew.

Inter’s win leaves Gremio second bottom of Brazil’s 20-team Serie A with 26 points from 29 games and only nine matches remaining.

Four teams go down and Gremio, who have lost eight of their last 10 league games, are four points behind the two teams tied above them on 30 points.

Taison got Internacional’s winner with a header five minutes before half time to leave Inter, league runners-up last season, in seventh place.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

